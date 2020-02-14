New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $46.47 Million Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Dover worth $46,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Dover by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dover by 42.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after acquiring an additional 146,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dover by 1,124.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 123,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $12,047,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Dover stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

