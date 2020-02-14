New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90,187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of EXACT Sciences worth $42,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

