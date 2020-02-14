New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of IDEX worth $37,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,586,000 after buying an additional 157,873 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in IDEX by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $174.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.20. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $140.74 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,036,448. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

