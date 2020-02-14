New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Skyworks Solutions worth $37,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,762,271. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

