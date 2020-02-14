New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $46,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $152.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

