New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 15,000 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Carnival worth $47,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carnival by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Carnival by 4.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

