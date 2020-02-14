New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 92,900 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of D. R. Horton worth $46,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 24.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.