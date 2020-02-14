New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Corning worth $40,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

