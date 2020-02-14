New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Hershey worth $46,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

In other Hershey news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $574,685.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,667 shares of company stock worth $7,439,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $159.33 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

