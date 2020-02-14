New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,300 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Xilinx worth $46,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.