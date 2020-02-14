New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,063 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Amazon.com worth $1,903,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,149.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,921.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,816.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

