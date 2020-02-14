New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,400 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of M&T Bank worth $40,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 24.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

