New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,550 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Concho Resources worth $37,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.46. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

