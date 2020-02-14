New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,008 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $41,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after acquiring an additional 955,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at $13,937,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $108.25.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,926 shares of company stock worth $3,776,078. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.