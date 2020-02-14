New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,977 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,977 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Steris worth $45,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Steris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Steris stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $168.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

