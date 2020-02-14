New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,119 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.93% of Littelfuse worth $43,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 180,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $36,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,565 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average of $178.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

