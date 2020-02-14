New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,500 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $43,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $126.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.97. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.