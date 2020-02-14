New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,449 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $41,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after acquiring an additional 536,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 464,305 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,832,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.37 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.91.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

