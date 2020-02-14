New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,000 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $41,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 334,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $45.27 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

