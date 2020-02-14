New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,000 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 2.17% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $37,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,519 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of CSII opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.56 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.