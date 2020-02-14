New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,700 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.33% of Balchem worth $43,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $111.94 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

