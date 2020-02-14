New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,700 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Vulcan Materials worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,066,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $145.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.04. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.