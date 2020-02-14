New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $37,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 110,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 and sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average of $126.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

