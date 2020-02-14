New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.75% of Nutanix worth $45,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Nutanix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 179,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Nutanix stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $3,082,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

