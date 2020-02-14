New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Clorox worth $46,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 94.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 114.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $164.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

