New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Northern Trust worth $43,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 53.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $101.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

