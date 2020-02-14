Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 30,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after buying an additional 1,463,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Newell Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,360,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after buying an additional 1,034,965 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. 5,690,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

