Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 6,670,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.88.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.