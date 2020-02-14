Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

NWL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 559,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,157. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

