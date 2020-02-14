Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4-9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.67 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. 559,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,157. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.78.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

