Newmark Group Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

