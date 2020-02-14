Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NMRK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 570,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Newmark Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Newmark Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

