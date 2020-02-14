Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.35 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Newmark Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.