Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned a $50.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.06. 386,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.