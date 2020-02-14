NewYorkCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Exrates. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 17% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $4,191.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Crex24, Exrates and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

