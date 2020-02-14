NEXT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214,314.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $27.55 million and approximately $214,314.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00006598 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00807071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000397 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033844 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

