NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in NextCure by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 188,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. NextCure has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

