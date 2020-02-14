NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

NEE stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.96. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $182.54 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.43.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

