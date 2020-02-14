NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

NEE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.91. 29,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,547. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $182.54 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Jennison Associates boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,390,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,312,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Company boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Company now owns 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

