Nexty Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Nexty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $16,094.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03497223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

