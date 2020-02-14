Nexxo Price Tops $0.0047 (NEXXO)

Nexxo (CURRENCY:NEXXO) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Nexxo has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexxo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Coinall. Nexxo has a market cap of $541,377.00 and $390,324.00 worth of Nexxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.06 or 0.06200153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00126926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About Nexxo

NEXXO is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. Nexxo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,654,884 tokens. The official website for Nexxo is nexxo.io. Nexxo’s official Twitter account is @NexxoInt.

Buying and Selling Nexxo

Nexxo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexxo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

