Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $193.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.71. 9,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,022. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. Nice has a twelve month low of $112.58 and a twelve month high of $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

