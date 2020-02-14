Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of NICE traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $112.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nice by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nice by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

