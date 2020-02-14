Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of NICE traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.38. 34,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,022. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice has a 52 week low of $112.58 and a 52 week high of $182.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

