Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $193.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $156.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.87. Nice has a one year low of $112.58 and a one year high of $182.06.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nice by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nice by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice in the second quarter worth $4,005,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 310.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

