NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.00

News coverage about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF remained flat at $$179.50 during trading on Friday. 653 shares of the stock were exchanged.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.