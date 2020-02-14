Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $136.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $136.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 77,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nike by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after buying an additional 524,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.