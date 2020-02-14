Nimiq Price Tops $0.0007 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a market cap of $3.87 million and $329,507.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,268.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.02743115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.77 or 0.04715931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00790382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00914369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00115962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009569 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00697887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,308,013,453 coins and its circulating supply is 5,399,763,453 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

