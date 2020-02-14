Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $72,140.00 and $93.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

