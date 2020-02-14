NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

NI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,891. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

